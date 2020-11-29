Menu
Mary S. Little
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Mary S. Little

January 9, 1926 - November 25, 2020

SALTVILLE, Va.

Mary S. Little, age 94, left us on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with the greatest legacy, a love that will live forever through the joy she gave to family and friends. She and her late husband, Thomas Little, enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 46 years.

Mary was a proud mother of three children, Don (Jean Moseley), Barbara, and Patty; six grandchildren, Michelle, Jamie, Matthew, Nicholas, Jonathan (Mary Anne), and Landon (Jordan); and five cherished great-grandchildren.

A highly talented florist and skilled businesswoman, Mary devoted a long career to sharing love through the beauty of flowers. She also enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with her friends. Mary spent many years as an active member of the Saltville community and Madam Russell Methodist Church.

Special gratitude is extended to the staff and volunteers of the Johnston Memorial Hospital Cancer Center whose boundless kindness and support will forever be remembered.

There will be a private interment at Elizabeth Cemetery where Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary S. Little Family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.
Patty and Family. We are all sorry to hear about your Mother. Prayers for All Sweetheart. Love you Much.
Mark and Teresa Harless
November 29, 2020