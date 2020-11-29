Bonnie and family, I am so sorry for the loss of Betty Carter. She was our other mother growing up. She brightened up everyone´s day with her loving ways, infectious laugh and of course her delicious food I use to call her at Christmas to check on her and talk about old times. She was the best and I will truly miss her. Look for a red cardinal and she will be there by you side Love to you all.

Janet Clark November 28, 2020