Michael "Casey" Eames McComish
September 17, 1950 - November 23, 2020
Michael Eames McComish, known by all who loved him as "Casey", and "Tosh" to his grandkids, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 23, 2020. Michael was born in San Francisco on September 17, 1950, a son of the late Paul Wickersham and Hortense Eames McComish.
Casey grew up in the bay area and enjoyed the city as well as the family ranch. He graduated from Chico State University and followed his career across the country to Bristol, Tenn., where he has resided since 1989. Casey loved the Lord, traveling and eating great food. He saw his grandkids every chance he got…they really were the light of his life! He leaves a legacy of love. His favorite place to be was his church, Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia, where he greeted all who came through the door with a smile, hug and joke. The congregation there has always supported him and the family is eternally thankful. He loved unconditionally, never held a grudge, and was kind, thoughtful and funny! There is great comfort found in knowing he is with his Savior, receiving love like he gave it, whole and restored. He will be forever missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Linkous and husband, Clay; son, Colin McComish and wife, Stacey, eight grandchildren; sister, Melanie McComish Lynn and husband, Byron; brother, John Hiram McComish and wife, Ann, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Casey leaves behind many dear friends whom he was always willing to serve any way he could.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private in-person service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. For those that would like to attend the virtual service, please visit the Oakley-Cook Funeral Home website for a link to the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting Casey's memorial page at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/CaseyMcComish/
Arrangements especially for Mr. McComish and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.