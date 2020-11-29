Michael Joseph Rankin
April 15, 1956 - November 27, 2020
Michael Joseph Rankin, age 64, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He owned and operated Rankin Builders alongside his father until his passing in 1995. Recently he operated his landscaping business, Mike's Yard Work. He was a member of the Abingdon United Methodist Church for many years but most recently attended Discovery Church in Bristol, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Aron Rankin. Michael is survived by his wife of 19 and a half years, Suzanne Reese Rankin; daughter, Amanda Kate Rankin, of the home; mother, Ruby J. Kerr, of Bristol, Va.; mother-in-law, Nancy Reese, of Bristol, Va.; father-in-law, Jimmy Reese and wife, Pam, of Greensboro, N.C.; brother-in-law, Jon Reese, of Bristol, Va.; special relatives, Lynn and Linda Roberts and Christy and Jasen Eige; special nephew, Jake Eige; and special friends, Paul and Beth Williams.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Isaiah 117 House, P.O. Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.