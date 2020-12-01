Belinda Elaine Counts
January 24, 1942 - November 29, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Belinda "Elaine" Counts, 78, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gail Vincent Findley and Regina Blackwell Findley; and two brothers, Richard Findley and Thomas Findley.
Elaine was a member of Hayters Gap Church. She was a wonderful godly wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always put others first.
Survivors include her faithful husband of 60 years, Claude Counts Jr.; three children, Melody Reynolds (Bobby) of Lebanon, Va., Tamera Worley (Russell) of Meadowview and Eddie Counts (Kentra) of Meadowview; four sisters, Elizabeth Tilson Gray (Eddie), Judy Findley, Betty Nickels (Jimmy), Billy Boyd (Mack); ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Helen Findley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Hospice & Palliative Care of Virginia especially Mary, Pam, Kristi and Dr. Cooperstein for the care and concern shown to Elaine.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. Covid-19 capacity mandates of 25 persons are to be followed during this time along with face coverings and social distancing.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Riverview Community Church, 8448 River Bridge Church Rd., Abingdon, Va., with Brother Charlie McKamey and Brother Archie Cook officiating. The service will be available on the parking lot by tuning to 99.9 FM for those wishing to remain in their vehicles. Face coverings and social distancing practices are to be observed while attending the funeral service.
Interment will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Sam Reynolds, Russton Worley, David Worley, Tucker Worley, Seth Counts, Gabe Dempsey and Eddie Counts serving as pallbearers. Pastor Silas Damron and members of Hayters Gap Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1992, Abingdon, VA 24212, the funds will be used for the memorial bible program in Elaine's honor.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Counts.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 1, 2020.