Rachel Addison Wolfe
1983 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1983
DIED
November 29, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Rachel Addison Wolfe, age 37, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

Rachel was born in Beacon, N.Y., on August 18, 1983. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Addison; grandparents, Jennie Morrison, Yates Morrison, and Robert Korwan; and mother-in-law, Judy Bradley.

Rachel was a kind caring person, that never met a stranger. She was devoted to her family and taking care of them anyway she could. Most of all, she was a proud and loving wife and mother.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Wolfe Jr.; mother, Lynda Korwan Addison; two precious children, Alexis "Lexi" Wolfe and Robert "Beau" Wolfe; grandmother, Dorothy Korwan; sisters-in-law, Misty Lester and husband, Ricky, Melissa Wyatt and husband, Fred, and Mindy Woodward and husband, Lynn; nieces and nephew, Hannah Berry, Erica Lester, Avery Woodward and Austin Wyatt; father-in-law, David Wolfe Sr. and wife, Lois; special cousin, Stacey Massina; and numerous other loving family and friends to include her best friend, Savannah Lawson and husband, Matt, and their children.

The family would like to express a special thanks to JMH Cancer Center, Cath Lab, IR, & Dr. Hammad and Staff, along with Dr. Stiltner and Staff at Smyth County Community Hospital for the care given to Rachel and the family.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Private graveside services will be held at St. James Cemetery in Chilhowie.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Wolfe Family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Dec
2
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Melissa & Fred & Family, our thoughts & prayers at this sad time, with sympathy, mike & teresa...
Michael Snavely
November 30, 2020
May God give his ever lasting comfort. Praying for the family
Linda Jennings
November 30, 2020
David in the days too come I know you will get thru this. Rachel isn't suffering anymore and she will be watching over You all!! You have a huge heart an many family and friends to help you! Prayers for you an your beautiful kids. If you need anything please let me know. Love Misty and kids.
Misty Jenkins
Friend
November 30, 2020
Misty and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during these troubled times. We love you all.
Annie Johnson
Friend
November 30, 2020