Freda "Aunt Freddie" Riley
February 25, 1935 - November 25, 2020
Freda "Aunt Freddie" Riley, 85, of Bluff City, Tenn., entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Tenn., on February 25, 1935, a daughter of the late Alvin and Myrtle Hicks Watson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Riley; and one brother, Lewis Dean Watson.
Freda was a loving wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. She had a great love for her family, friends, and church family. In her spare time, she enjoyed QVC and traveling. Freda truly had the heart of a servant, serving others as an Occupational Nurse at Univac and later Raytheon. She attended Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church.
Freda is survived by her niece, Connie Reed and husband, Mike; nephew, Mike Watson and wife, Jessica; great-nieces, Courtney Stidham and husband, Cody, Shannon Graham and husband, Brandon, Ida Watson and daughter, Calliope, Gracee Parton, and Katee Parton; special cousins and loving friends, Penny Riley Baker and husband, Rick, and Wilma Glover and husband, Harmon; and extended family and a host of friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to Abigail Abram and nurse Hunter for all the love and care shown to Freda.
Committal services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be sent to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Rd., Bluff City, TN 37618. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs. Riley and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 1, 2020.