James B. Caruthers
James B. Caruthers, 82, Jonesborough, passed away on Wednesday, November 26, 2020, at Lakebridge, following a lengthy illness. He is in the Heavenly Arms of Jesus and greeted by his daughter, Stacy.
Jim was born in Portales, N.M. to the late J.B. and Katherine Hargis Caruthers.
He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Jim obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. He went on to pursue business management with Sealtest, Pharmaseal, North Electric, ITT and Sprint. He was also a business owner. Of everything Jim did, his joy in life was being a good husband and father.
He belonged to United Way and National Management Association. He enjoyed visiting relatives and watching football, especially OU Sooners.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Stacy Key Caruthers, in 2016; and two sisters, BJ Gray and Katherine Rucker.
Left to cherish his memory include: his wife of 59 years, Mary Key Caruthers; one daughter, Dana Marks and her husband, Gregg; two sisters, Luana Francis and Peggy Schoenhals; one brother, Donnie Caruthers and his wife, Sandy; one sister-in-law, Dorla Summars; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
