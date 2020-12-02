Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mabel Grace Rasnake
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Mabel Grace Rasnake

March 8, 1928 - December 1, 2020

LEBANON, Va.

Mabel Grace Rasnake, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born March 8, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Emmett and Winnie Puckett. She retired as manager of the cafeteria at Lebanon Elementary School after over thirty years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Rasnake; two brothers, Guy Puckett and Harold Puckett.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Starnes of Kingsport, Tenn.; son, Ronald Lynn Rasnake and wife, Carla Sue of Amherst County, Va.; sister, Ruby Rasnake and husband, Arnold of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren: Jarrod Rasnake and wife, Rachel of Charlottesville, Va. and Michael Starnes and girlfriend Alex Stapleton of Kingsport, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren: Laila and Jace Rasnake of Charlottesville, Va.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Mabel Grace Rasnake will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery with Bro. John Fields officiating.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Suite #6, PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Rasnake family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Russell Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Combs Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.