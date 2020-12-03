Menu
William Moran Jr.
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1948
DIED
December 1, 2020
William Moran Jr.

September 10, 1948 - December 1, 2020

MARION, Va.

William Fred "Bill" Moran Jr., age 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.

Bill was born in Burlington, N.C. to the late William Fred Moran and Hazel Moran Blevins and was preceded in death by two step brothers, Michael and Larry Blevins. He was the parts manager at King Ford in Marion for several years and later was a truck driver for Volvo. Bill was a member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #31.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Cook Moran; two daughters, Debbie Moran and Sandy Moran; sister, Delores Buchanan and husband, Billy; stepbrother, Ronnie Blevins and wife, Ruby; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with entombment to follow. Pastor Ryan Cox will officiate services. Masonic funeral rites will be rendered. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Moran family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
My thoughts and prayers for you and the family Annie. May God hold you close at this most difficult time.
Connie Harris
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Delores and Family, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Bill. Thoughts and prayers are with you.


Claudine McCormick
Classmate
December 2, 2020
Delores, sorry ro hear about your brother. Prayers to you & the family during this difficult time.
Denise Paschal Armstrong
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
Sandy I just want you and your family to know you are in my thoughts and prayers during this time.
Julia Pauley
Friend
December 2, 2020
Debbie and Sandy, the was so saddened to learn of your father’s passing. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Jeanne Martin Haulsee
December 2, 2020
To Annie, Deloris and family, So sorry to here of Bills passing. He was a good person and a dear friend. May God comfort you in your time of grief and strengthen you in the days to come.
Joyce Vaught
Friend
December 2, 2020
Annie, Deloris and family, so sorry to read of Bill's death. Love and prayers to all♥
Linda Hanshew
Friend
December 2, 2020
Annie, Debbie & Sandy, prayers for you & all the family during this difficult time.
Denise Paschal Armstrong
Friend
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Friend
December 1, 2020