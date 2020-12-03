William Moran Jr.
September 10, 1948 - December 1, 2020
MARION, Va.
William Fred "Bill" Moran Jr., age 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.
Bill was born in Burlington, N.C. to the late William Fred Moran and Hazel Moran Blevins and was preceded in death by two step brothers, Michael and Larry Blevins. He was the parts manager at King Ford in Marion for several years and later was a truck driver for Volvo. Bill was a member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #31.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Cook Moran; two daughters, Debbie Moran and Sandy Moran; sister, Delores Buchanan and husband, Billy; stepbrother, Ronnie Blevins and wife, Ruby; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with entombment to follow. Pastor Ryan Cox will officiate services. Masonic funeral rites will be rendered. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Moran family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.