Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virgie Lucille Meade
Virgie Lucille Meade

CLINTWOOD, Va.

Virgie Lucille Meade, 95, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Clintwood, Virginia.

She was born in Scott County, Virginia; the daughter of the late Everett and Verneele Davidson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra C. Meade, Jr.; one son, Jim Creath; and two sisters, Patsy Austin and Betty Deel.

She enjoyed ceramics, painting, drawing, and coloring.

She is survived by one daughter, Marti "Brenda" Archer of El Cajon, California; one half-sister, Fonnie Taylor of Davenport, Virginia; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Virgie Lucille Meade will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Travis Price officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Meade family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA 24224
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA 24224
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.