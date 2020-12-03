Charles "Swabby" Kiser Jr.
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Charles "Swabby" Kiser Jr., 95, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Castlewood, Virginia; son of the late Charles Caleb Sr. and Hattie Ruth Sutherland Kiser. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lydia Kiser; five brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his two daughters, Toni "Mikki" Fugate of Abingdon, Virginia and Reba "Missie" Johnson and husband, Darius of Abingdon, Virginia; two granddaughters, Ivy Haynes and husband, Will and Mary Margaret Chaney and husband, Dylan; one great-granddaughter, Fionia Haynes and another baby girl on the way; two brothers, Billy Joe Kiser and Jack Kiser; and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, a Graveside Service and Interment for Charles "Swabby" Kiser Jr. will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with Chaplin Cass Farrior officiating. Family and Friends will meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date in the spring.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jackie Meade, Sid Botkin, and the CARIS Healthcare team. Online condolences may be sent to the Kiser family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.