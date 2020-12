Harold "Junior" BlankenshipABINGDON, Va.Harold "Junior" Blankenship, 68, passed away at his home on Monday, December 1, 2020.A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia with Pastor Junior Gobble officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.Covid-19 capacity mandates of 25 persons are to be followed during this time along with face coverings and social distancing.Due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service will be for immediate family only.Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Blankenship.