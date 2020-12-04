Menu
Harold "Junior" Blankenship
Harold "Junior" Blankenship

ABINGDON, Va.

Harold "Junior" Blankenship, 68, passed away at his home on Monday, December 1, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia with Pastor Junior Gobble officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Covid-19 capacity mandates of 25 persons are to be followed during this time along with face coverings and social distancing.

Due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service will be for immediate family only.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Blankenship.

Dec. 4, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA 24212
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:15p.m.
Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery
, Abingdon, Virginia
you no longer hurt you will be missed you were my buddy everybody loved you
charils&donnie wright
December 3, 2020