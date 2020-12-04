Menu
Barbara Jean Murray Pruitt
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Barbara Jean Murray Pruitt

August 3, 1949 - December 1, 2020

Barbara Jean Murray Pruitt, age 71, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 3, 1949, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late James H. and Margaret Faidley Murray.

Barbara was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jackie Pruitt; sons, Jackie Pruitt Jr. and Jeffrey Pruitt Sr.; brothers, James Murray and Scotty Murray; sisters, Annalee Wolfe and Doris McCroskey; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 4, 2020.
