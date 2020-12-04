Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joe Love Palmer
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1937
DIED
December 2, 2020
Joe Love Palmer

November 21, 1937 - December 2, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Joe Love Palmer, age 83, passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Joe was born on November 21, 1937, to the late Thomas and Nettie Jones Palmer. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 ½ years, Freda Ann Palmer; brothers, Roy Palmer, Roland Palmer, Jake Palmer, and T.B. "Zeke" Palmer; and two sisters Florence St. Clair and Mae Perdue.

He was well known throughout the community as an expert plaster, and sheet rocker. He was dedicated to his work and had done countless jobs over the past 50 years. Joe was also the oldest male member at Deer Valley Baptist Church in Chilhowie.

He is survived by his son, Teddy Joe Palmer of Chilhowie; daughter, Betsy P. Ball and husband, Scott, of Chilhowie; his grandchildren who he cared for as his own, Jessica P. Jones, and Joseph Jones and wife, Keely, all of Chilhowie; brother, Bill Palmer of Chilhowie; his special border collie companion, Sam; several nieces and nephews; and special friends including one special friend, Richard Orvick.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Interment will follow at the St. James Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening, December 4, 2020, at the funeral chapel. In keeping with the governor's orders, facemasks and social distancing requirements are recommended.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Palmer family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Jaimie Russell
December 3, 2020
Teddy, Betsy and family, we were so sorry to hear of your fathers passing. He was such a humble and gentle man. We remember all of you with fond memories from down on the river when we were young. We pray that the Lord will give you comfort and keep you in his loving arms during this difficult time.
Garry and Mickie (Peake) Evans
Friend
December 3, 2020