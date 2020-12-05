Carol Jean Norman Haulsee
August 24, 1943 - December 2, 2020
MARION, Va.
Carol Jean Norman Haulsee, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.
Carol was a loving wife, mother and granny who would help anyway she could. She was dearly loved by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Haulsee; son, Ricky Lee Haulsee; and parents, James and Mary Norman.
Carol is survived by her sons, Jimmy Dean Haulsee and girlfriend, Amanda Dalton, Donald Ray Haulsee and wife, Katie, all of Marion, Va., and Dennis Ray Haulsee of Sevierville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Teresa Jean Haulsee of Marion, Va.; sisters, Juanita Stallard and Rosena Norman, both of Saltville, Va.; brothers, Benny Norman and wife, Karen, Roger Norman and wife, Mary, all of Marion, Va., Luther Norman of Chilhowie, Va., and Jerry Norman; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and special friends, Willis and Vickie Bridgeman of Marion, Va.
Special thanks to the staff of Francis Marion Manor and Ballad Health Hospice for their wonderful care.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Family attending are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines. Burial will be private at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Groseclose, Va.
To share memories of Carol Jean Norman Haulsee, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Carol's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.