Mary Cristella Cornett
July 3, 1929 - December 3, 2020
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Mary Cristella Woods Cornett, formerly of Sugar Grove, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation in Chatham, Virginia.
She was born on July 3, 1929, in Sugar Grove, Va., to Walter David "Boss" Woods and Lucy Luella Robinson Woods.
In addition to being a dedicated homemaker, Cris worked as a seamstress at Harwood Manufacturing. She was an active member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church and sang in the choir there. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family and friends will remember her as an excellent cook and baker, who always had enough food for another guest at the table.
She is survived by a son, David M. Cornett and wife, Mary F. Arthur, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; two daughters, Patricia C. Bates of Albemarle, N.C., and Lynn C. Ross of Chatham, Va.; a brother, David C. Woods of Dunkirk, Md.; a grandson, Joshua Matthew Ross (Kristy); two granddaughters, Angela Sexton Alejo and Megan Cornett Samonds (David); three great-granddaughters, Ana Alejo Charbonneau (Tristan), Madelyn Nicole Ross, and Virginia Katherine Samonds; and two great-grandsons, Joshua Matthew Ross Jr. and Hunter Lee Samonds.
In addition to her parents, Cris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Archie Ralph Cornett; two brothers, Floyd Camet "Sonny" Woods and Allen Cabel Woods; and one sister, Retha Carol Woods.
Cris will be laid to rest in Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove, Va. Due to the global pandemic, the family will be holding a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Slemp Cemetery Association, 4850 Sugar Grove Highway, Sugar Grove, VA 24375. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Cornett family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.