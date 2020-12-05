Menu
Mary Cristella Cornett
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1929
DIED
December 3, 2020
SUGAR GROVE, Va.

Mary Cristella Woods Cornett, formerly of Sugar Grove, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation in Chatham, Virginia.

She was born on July 3, 1929, in Sugar Grove, Va., to Walter David "Boss" Woods and Lucy Luella Robinson Woods.

In addition to being a dedicated homemaker, Cris worked as a seamstress at Harwood Manufacturing. She was an active member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church and sang in the choir there. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family and friends will remember her as an excellent cook and baker, who always had enough food for another guest at the table.

She is survived by a son, David M. Cornett and wife, Mary F. Arthur, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; two daughters, Patricia C. Bates of Albemarle, N.C., and Lynn C. Ross of Chatham, Va.; a brother, David C. Woods of Dunkirk, Md.; a grandson, Joshua Matthew Ross (Kristy); two granddaughters, Angela Sexton Alejo and Megan Cornett Samonds (David); three great-granddaughters, Ana Alejo Charbonneau (Tristan), Madelyn Nicole Ross, and Virginia Katherine Samonds; and two great-grandsons, Joshua Matthew Ross Jr. and Hunter Lee Samonds.

In addition to her parents, Cris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Archie Ralph Cornett; two brothers, Floyd Camet "Sonny" Woods and Allen Cabel Woods; and one sister, Retha Carol Woods.

Cris will be laid to rest in Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove, Va. Due to the global pandemic, the family will be holding a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Slemp Cemetery Association, 4850 Sugar Grove Highway, Sugar Grove, VA 24375. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Cornett family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.
She was a loving, giving pe rson inevery aspect of her life!
Norma Pruitt
Family
December 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mother's passing.
Betty Lou Umbarger
December 4, 2020
I always enjoyed when Crestella and Archie would come by grannies ,( Josie &Clint keeling) and would sat on that old porch and talk about what ever, Lordy what a time ago that was, she will be missed, when ever I go the home place I think of Archie Crestella, prayers for all
Richard Williams
Friend
December 4, 2020
Patricia, David, Lynn so sorrow to hear about your mother passing. She was a wonderful lady. Please know you are in our prayers.
Robert Price
Friend
December 4, 2020
I remember your Mom and Dad at church and what a pretty singing voice she had. She was a lovely woman! Please know that we are keeping you all in our prayers. Also please know that Sugar Grove Baptist Church will be purchasing Gideon Bibles to be distributed in her memory.
Sam and Mary Parsons
December 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I fondly remember family gatherings that Cris would attend at Sandy King's. She was so sweet and a joy to be around. Of course I also remember her in Sugar Grove especially at the church and singing in the choir. Praise the Lord now she is singing in Heaven!
Debbie Rich
Friend
December 3, 2020
Robert Amparo
December 3, 2020
Dear Lynn, David & Patricia, Please know how sad we were to hear the news of your mom’s passing. She was such a sweet & loving woman...and I’m sure she was a wonderful mother.
You are in our thoughts & prayers....it is so very hard to lose your mom. May God give you His peace . Love , Pat Smythe Nase & family.
Patricia Nase
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
Dear Family, I am sorry for your loss, I called her number a few times and I thought
that she may have gone to one of her daughters. We are first cousins, but our family hasn't kept in touch as we should. I know that heaven is better by far and all our family and friends are happy there. I know God is our comforter and He will be with you during this time.

Love and prayers,
Pauline Hall (Mrs. Reamus)
Titus2:13
Margaret Hall
Family
December 3, 2020
Lynn and Family, I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Cornett's passing. She was such a sweet person and good dining buddy to Mrs. Scott, Mrs. Oakes, and Mother (Margaret Hawkins). I hold you and your family in my prayers. God Bless you all.
Elizabeth Whittaker
December 3, 2020
Carolyn and I met “Nanny” only once: at your highly-memorable wedding. She was friendly and charming...and she made us feel welcome and included in a group of mostly strangers. Meg, I know how important she was to you, so I offer my deepest condolences...with love and support.
Ken Samonds
December 3, 2020
Pat, Lynn, and David...I was so very sorry to hear of your mom's passing. I have prayed for all of you nightly and will continue to lift you up in prayer. Let your wonderful memories fill your hearts. I love you all so very much.
Darlene Walker
Friend
December 3, 2020
My sincere condolences to Lynn and family. I am truly sorry for your loss. Prayers for strength and comfort in the days ahead.
Donna Jean Davis
Friend
December 3, 2020