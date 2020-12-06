Menu
Betty Ann Hopkins

November 16, 1934 - December 4, 2020

RICH VALLEY, Va.

Betty Ann Hopkins, age 86, passed away at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles lee "Tomboy" Hopkins; brother, Paul; and sister, Patty.

Betty is survived by her sons, Charles David Hopkins and Gary Lee Hopkins; daughters, Rose Marie Hopkins-Wolford, Theresa Lynn Hopkins-Tenly, Ruth Ann Bryant, and Rhonda Rashell Hopkins; sisters, Linda Mae and Julia; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved by so many friends.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. Everyone is asked to please follow the COVID19 guidelines.

Online condolences may be expressed at, drhendersonfuneralhome.com.

The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Betty Ann Hopkins family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main St., Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Rose Cemetery
, Glade Spring, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
