Sylvia Sanders Stuart
ABINGDON, Va.
Sylvia Sanders Stuart, age 81, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth W. Sanders and William L. Sanders, and the sister of the late Elizabeth A. Sanders.
Sylvia, (affectionally known to some as Minnie) graduated from Douglass High School in Bristol, Va. She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as a lifetime member of Charles Wesley United Methodist Church, Abingdon, Virginia. Left to cherish her memories is a host of relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the High Point Cemetery, Henry Street, Abingdon, Va., with the Rev. Dr. Robert Countiss officiating. In observance of Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required for attendance.
Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Sylvia Sanders Stuart is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.