Ralph Hale
January 13,1948 - December 4, 2020
Mr. Ralph Lee Hale, age 72, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home. Born on January 13, 1948, in Page, Virginia, he was a son of the late Herman and Gertrude Street Hale. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a member of Swords Creek Block Church. A disabled coal miner, he enjoyed farming and playing music, but most of all spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carlos Hale and Carrol Hale; two sisters, Lois Norton and Shirley Hale; son-in-law, Todd Meadows; father-in-law, Dale Sword; sister-in-law, Becky Hale; and brother-in-law, Hershel Campbell.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Rhonda Sword Hale of the home; three sons, Rickey Lee Hale, Lesley Hale and wife, Amanda, and Travis Hale and Kayla Fuller; two daughters, Tamara Meadows and Natasha Hughes and husband, Billy; seven grandchildren, Ethan Meadows, Evan Meadows, Steven Lee Hale, Madi Rohrer, Bentley Hale, Clint Hughes, and Reezy Hale; great-grandchildren, Eli Meadows, Charlie Marie Meadows, and Cole Meadows; his mother-in-law, Marion Lee Burke; three siblings, Darlis Fields and husband, Roger, Barbara Stout and husband, John, and Norma Campbell; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Anna Hale, Carolyn and Ed Harter; several nieces, nephews, and many friend also survive.
Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be a private; however, graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill with the Rev. Steve Perkins officiating where everyone is welcome. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Ray, Rannie Breeding, Jamie Hale, Ronnie Hale, Ed Harter, and Billy Hughes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Brown, Mason Whited, and Claude Musick.
.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 7, 2020.