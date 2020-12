Pastor Larry S. GougeNovember 4, 1948 - December 3, 2020Pastor Larry S. Gouge, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, December 3, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. The family is in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.