Archie Dean Montgomery Archie Dean Montgomery, 64, of Indian Valley, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Alverta Montgomery; brothers, Kenny, Junior, and Roosevelt Montgomery; and sisters, Virginia Albert, Annie Phillips, Darlene Sue Montgomery, Zula Montgomery, and Lassie (Cindy) Montgomery. He is survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, Charles Montgomery (Georgia Mae) and Marie Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews. As per Archie's request, he was interred in Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery.