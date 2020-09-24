Menu
Archie Dean Montgomery
Archie Dean MontgomeryArchie Dean Montgomery, 64, of Indian Valley, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Alverta Montgomery; brothers, Kenny, Junior, and Roosevelt Montgomery; and sisters, Virginia Albert, Annie Phillips, Darlene Sue Montgomery, Zula Montgomery, and Lassie (Cindy) Montgomery.He is survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, Charles Montgomery (Georgia Mae) and Marie Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews.As per Archie's request, he was interred in Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 24, 2020.
