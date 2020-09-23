Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Allie Rose Hackworth
Allie Rose Hackworth

September 17, 2020 - September 17, 2020

Allie Rose Hackworth was born with her Angel wings on September 17, 2020, in Richlands, Virginia, with her loving parents at her side. She was the daughter of Ronald Seth and Kaitlyn Gwen Boggs Hackworth of Richlands, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Arielle Kate Hackworth; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Shelly Boggs of Raven, Virginia; paternal grandparents, Travis and Angel Hackworth of Richlands, Virginia; and paternal great-grandparents, Roger and Brenda Boyd of Richlands, Virginia.

Burial will be private at Greenhills Memory Gardens. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home

P.O. Box 1025
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.