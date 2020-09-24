Menu
Irene Harris Marshall
Irene Harris MarshallIrene Harris Marshall, 99, formerly of Willis, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quenton Milze Marshall; parents, Recy and Effie Harris; sisters, Geneva Maxwell and Marie Myers; and nephew, Michael Harris.Irene was like a second mom to her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with them and taking them places. She was a dedicated member of the Rebekah Lodge #77, the Floyd Ladies Auxiliary P.M. #7, and the Homemaker's Club as well as Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren and Topeco Church of the Brethren. She poured her heart into all that she did.She is survived by her brother, Reecy Lenard Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Varner and Pastor Ted Turner officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 24, 2020.
a loved one
September 20, 2020
Sending my condolences to your family. My grandparents were Harry B. And Gladys Mayberry Harris, formerly of Floyd VA.
Vicki Harris Eubank
September 20, 2020