On September 17, 2020, William Paul Durham, 94 years old, passed away at his Bluefield, Virginia home.
Paul was born on September 10, 1926. He was raised and educated in Bland, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Harve & Roxie Vencil Durham; his wife, Eleanor Joyce Mustard Durham; his son, Charles William Durham; his great-granddaughter, Abby Mae Wilmoth; his siblings, Edith Melvin, June Sands, Harvey Durham, Alleta Blankenship, Frankie Strock, John "Bubby" Durham; and his brother-in-law, Jack Baisden, whom Paul loved as a brother.
Left to cherish Paul's memory are his grandchildren, Jennifer Leigh Worrell and William Lloyd Durham; daughter-in-law, Michele Ann Durham; his great-grandchildren, Fayth Leann Wilmoth, Cassandra "CJ" Jasmine Spinner, Jayson Dakota Durham, and Joyce Marie Durham; sister and caregiver, Jerri Baisden; sisters, Yvonne Bowman and Evelyn Ballard; close family members, Linda Newberry, Judy and JW Cassell; special caregivers, Ray and Nancy Colley; special friend, Dottie Williams; and her pet companion, "Sarge" and church friend, Bonnie Angove.
Paul was an Army veteran during World War II and retired after many working years at Bluefield Hardware. He was a skilled carpenter and television repairman. He was a long time member of The Virginia Avenue Methodist Church where he participated in the "Methodist Men's" group. He really enjoyed the Church's "Wonderful Wednesdays" events. Paul was also a very big fan of Graham High School Football and looked forward to listening to the games on the radio on Friday nights during the season. Paul cared for his wife, Joyce, at their home for many years after she became ill. He was devoted to Joyce and never left her side until she ultimately succumbed to her illness and passed away in 2002. Paul & Joyce had been married for 52 years. Above all else, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He maintained a wonderful sense of humor. Even after his health had begun declining, he always managed to laugh and joke regularly. Paul was rarely seen without a smile on his face and a slightly mischevious twinkle in his eye.
On Fridays, a group of family and friends would meet at Bob Evans Restaurant in Bluefield to eat and visit. Anyone was welcome, whether they were just passing through or after a hard day in the ahy field. Paul looked forward to this each week. He most usually ordered the "Rise & Shine" breakfast meal. He always saved a couple of pieces of bacon for his buddy, "Sarge."
Funeral services were held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, with the Rev. Ray Petty officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.