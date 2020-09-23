Menu
George F. Helms III
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
George F. Helms, III

September 10, 1930 - September 19, 2020

George F. Helms, III, 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Clarence Helms officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., with the U.S. Army National Guard and the V.F.W. conducting military graveside rites. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Friday. For the safety of all those in attendance at the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, including the use of face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.

Mr. Helms and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services

417 Lee St., Bristol, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Sep
24
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Sep
25
Committal
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
, Bristol, Tennessee
Sorry to hear about George. I always enjoyed coming to the candy plant and talking to him about old times, when my mother in law worked there. Gertrude Perry and Annie Mckamey. God has his loving arms wrapped around each of you during this difficult time. Prayers are with you. Sue Perry
Sue Perry
September 22, 2020