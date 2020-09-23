Menu
Jordan Ann Miller
2010 - 2020
BORN
2010
DIED
2020
Jordan Ann Miller

January 31, 2010 - September 10, 2020

Jordan Ann "Jordana" Miller, age 10, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born in Bristol, a daughter to Douglas Harlow Miller and Phyllis Turner Stiltner.

She was a student at Emmett Elementary School and attended House of Prayer Worship Center, Highlands Fellowship, and Hickory Tree Union. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, John and Phyllis Turner and great-grandmother, Bonita Wampler.

Survivors include her mother, Phyllis Tuner Stiltner and husband, Benjamin; father, Douglas Harlow Miller; sister, Jada Miller; grandparents, Jimmy and Dreama Wampler; great-grandfather, Jim Wampler Sr.; great aunts, Robin Witt and husband, John, Bobbie Sue Hale, Mary Vestal, and Tammy Berry and husband, James; uncles, Jason Turner and wife, Amber, and Matthew Wampler; and uncles, John Isaac Turner and wife, Minnie, and Timothy Wampler and wife, Sherry.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Burnette and Pastor Don Lathrop officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 7 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will be held on 11 a.m. Friday in Shipley Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust St., Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Sep
25
Visitation
Sep
25
Committal
11:00a.m.
Shipley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My condolences and prayers to you and your family =O<9
Tina Turner
September 22, 2020
Sweet Jordan always shared her smile with everyone. She was a blessing and it was a pleasure to know her although it was a very short time. I know she is greatly missed but I also know she is smiling for Jesus now.
Dreama and Jimmy and Jada I am truly sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all.
Wanda Brewer
Friend
September 22, 2020