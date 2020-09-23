Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Isaac Newton Wilson Jr.
Isaac Newton Wilson Jr.

August 3, 1956 - September 20, 2020

Isaac Newton Wilson Jr., age 64, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was born in Pikeville, Ky., on August 3, 1956. Isaac was a machinist and an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Wilson Sr. and Lucy Virginia Wilson; a brother, Isaac Edgar Wilson; and a sister, Renee Moore.

Survivors include a brother, Charlie Wilson and wife, Margaret; sons, Lee Adam Wilson and wife, Brandy, and Michael Isaac Wilson and wife, LaToya Wilson; and six grandchildren, Jamie Ball, Jaylan, Kami, Lara, Lyric and Harper Wilson.

The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Pete Booher officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 until 6:45 p.m. The burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.