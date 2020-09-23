William Scott Dye
September 10, 1966 - September 19, 2020
Mr. William Scott Dye, age 54, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Born on September 10, 1966, in Bucyrus, Ohio, he was a son of Earl and Patricia Lee Dye of Honaker. A 1984 graduate of Honaker High School, he had attended Southwest Virginia Community College and Radford University. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Boston Celtics and Raiders, but most of all spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Dye; paternal grandparents, Earl Herman and Mary Alice Dye; maternal grandparents, William and Lona Lee; and special aunt, Annette Childress.
In addition to his parents, survivors include one sister, Lori Dye Boyd and husband, Shaun, of Honaker; one brother, Jeff Dye and wife, Paula, of Honaker; nieces, LeeAnn Brooks and husband, Phillip, Brittney Miller and husband, Justin, Krista Sutherland and husband, Ross, Carley Dye, and Calli Dye; several great-nieces, great-nephews, special aunts, and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Mickey Hale and the Rev. Arnold King officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Ron Blankenship, Berk Artrip, Richard Bostic, David Dye, Darrell Fields, and Danny Fields.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.