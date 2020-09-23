Menu
Marvin Lewis Denton

November 5, 1935 - September 21, 2020

Marvin Lewis Denton, age 84, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born on November 5, 1935, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late William David and Bernice Fleenor Denton. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was a retired carpenter, construction worker, and farmer. Mr. Denton was a member of Walker Mountain Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mae Denton; brothers, Buck Denton, Harvey Denton and Charlie Denton; and sisters, Wanda Lee Fincham and Pauline Rose.

Surviving include sons, David L. Denton and wife, Elaine, and Randy R. Denton and wife, Renee; grandson, Ben Denton; great-granddaughter, Mila Denton; brother, Larry Denton and wife, Preston; sisters, Emma Jean Jobe and Monnie Denton; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Ball and Pastor David Burrell officiating. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Denton Family Cemetery. His family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The services may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com: Event ID: WeaverFH, Password: NCSVWC. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
