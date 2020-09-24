Janice Yvonne Mumpower Greene September 26, 1941 - March 30, 2020 Janice Yvonne Mumpower Greene, age 78, of Bluff City, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living. Janice was born September 26, 1941 in Bristol, VA a daughter of the late Rhea and Dolly Shuttle Mumpower. She lived in the Bristol area most of her life, retired from Sperry-UNIVAC, and enjoyed her later career as a florist for Country Gallery Florist. Janice was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a long-time member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, James Harold Greene; and siblings, Lawrence Mumpower, Estin Mumpower, and Eula Sorah. Left behind to cherish her memory are daughter, Sherry Stout and husband, Mike; and son, Jeff Greene; grandchildren, Greyson Stout, Tyler Greene and wife, McKenzie, Savannah Smith and husband, Kaleb, and Tanner Greene and Courtney Bright; great-grandson, Barrett Greene; special nieces, Pamela Worley and Angela Miller; special friends, Charles and Leona Morris, The Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Poplar Ridge Christian Church, and Kyle Tester. Janice's life and legacy will be remembered at a Celebration of Life that will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Poplar Ridge Christian Church with Minister Roland Whittemore and Minister Brad Perry officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions, designated for ministry during the current health crisis, be made to Poplar Ridge Christian Church at 206 Poplar Ridge Church Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620