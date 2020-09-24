Wanda Jane Leonard July 18, 1953 - September 22, 2020 Wanda Jane Leonard, age 67, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 18, 1953, a daughter of the late Edward Arthur and Daisy Lee Buchanan, and she was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She worked as a sales representative for Baileys Tobacco, and was a member of Avoca Christian Church. Surviving include her daughter, Kristi Legg Sharrett and husband, Steve; sons, Francis Stead Taft, III and Chad Edward Vannoy; sister, Joyce Camper and husband, Gary; grandchildren, James Edward Legg and wife, Leta, Christopher Scott Doss and wife, Lindsey, Haley Vannoy, and Luke Vannoy; five great-grandchildren; special nephew, Jay Smith; and special friends, Mildred "Tootsie" Allison and husband, Eddie. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Avoca Christian Church for all they have done for Jane and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620