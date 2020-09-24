Lois Ann Gardner December 27, 1939 - September 22, 2020 MARION, Va. Lois Ann Gardner, age 80, passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Lois was born in Marion, Va. on December 27, 1939. She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Isabelle Hunt Widner; her husband Graham Gardner; a sister, Violet Tolbert; and brother, Paul Widner. Lois was a sassy loving lady and served as the matriarch of her family. She enjoyed spending her time working puzzles and working her yard. Most of all she loved taking care of her cats. She is survived by her four children, Robert "Bobby" Babcock, Dawn R. Babcock, Sherry Crudo and husband, Angelo, and Debra Matos and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Lance, Chelsey, Jessica, Wayne, Shannon, Roger, Alexis, Scottie, Jonathan and Devin; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Sophia, Luke, Jackson, Camden and Ella; sister, Mildred Briar; and several nieces and nephews to include special nephew, Allan Tolbert and wife, Vanessa. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Graveside funeral services will follow in the Anderson Cemetery in Marion with the Reverend Joe Powers officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com . Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Gardner Family.