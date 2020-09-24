Robert "Bob" Frederick Millard February 19, 1925 - September 22, 2020 Robert "Bob" Frederick Millard, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Morristown, Tenn. surrounded by his family. Bob was a graduate of Bristol TN High school, class of 1946, Duke University, class of 1951 and an United States Army veteran. He was a member, deacon, elder and trustee of First Presbyterian Church. He also was the chairman of Bristol Tennessee Board of Education, president of the Greater Bristol Chamber of Commerce, TN and VA Professional Insurance Agents, Board of Directors of First American National Bank and Grandfather Home for the Children in Banner Elk, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.B. "Pig" and Virginia Carlton Millard; his wife of 64 years, Betty Huntsman Millard and son-in-law, Bruce Bales; his sister, Jane Millard Baker. Survivors include his daughters, Ginger Millard Cain and husband, Mitch and Scottie Millard Bales; son, Fred Milliard Jr. and wife, Carol; sister, Moppy Millard Barr; six grandchildren, Robbie Millard, Ann Millard Bennett and husband, Michael, Amanda Millard Connolly and husband, Jay, Whitney Cain Luttrell and husband, Brandon, Eric Cain and Jamie Bales and Hanna Turner; two great-grandchildren, Willow Bales and James Bennett; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Sam Weddington and the Rev. David Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Shelby Hills Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Hagerty, Allen Vance, Frank Winston, Carl Galliher, Rich Fifield, Harry Piper, Jack Butterworth, Harold Rutherford, Ernie Pennington, Al Thomas and John Vann. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 701 Florida Ave., Bristol, TN 37620 or Serenity Hospice House, 421 N. High St., Morristown, TN 37814. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Millard family. Akard Funeral Home 1912 W. State St., Bristol, TN 37620