Joan Nadine Scyphers Eldreth
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Joan Nadine Scyphers (Slagle) Eldreth

November 26, 1946 - September 23, 2020

Joan Nadine Scyphers (Slagle) Eldreth, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Silvan Mullins officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust St. Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Sep
26
Service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
May your precious memories sustain you! So sorry for your loss!
JUNE MCGAHA
September 25, 2020