Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Douglas "Jim" Gilley
James "Jim" Douglas Gilley

November 6, 1946 - September 23, 2020

James "Jim" Douglas Gilley, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. He was born November 6, 1946 in Abingdon, Va., a son of the late John D. and Mabel Callahan Gilley. He was retired from Dana Corp. and was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, Bluff City, Tenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts, Helen and Nellie Gilley; and uncle, Bob Gilley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Morrell Gilley; daughter, Rhonda Biggs and husband Kevin; son, Retired TSgt U.S. Air Force, Jamie C. Gilley and wife, Christi; grandchildren, Jessica Biggs, ANG SSgt Canyon Gilley, Jayden Gilley, MaKenna Gilley; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Alma Stophel.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jamie Ferguson and Pastor Rusty Verran officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Shipley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jamie C. Gilley, Canyon Gilley, Jayden Gilley, Eric Nixon, Ernie Cox and Caleb Patrick. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Rd, Bluff City, TN 37618.

The services may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com: Event ID: WeaverFH Password: SJNYVF

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.