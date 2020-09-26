Menu
Brenda Sue Lamie
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Brenda Sue Lamie

April 4, 1948 - September 24, 2020

RICH VALLEY, Va.

Brenda Sue Lamie, age 72, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Brenda was a member of Chatham Hill First Church of God. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and loved spending time fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Frye; one sister, Norma Lois Frye; three brothers, Odis Frye, Lewis Frye, and Wayne Frye; and one grandson, Jonathan Barrett.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years of marriage, William "Bill" Lamie; two sons, Walter and Jeffrey Barrett; two daughters, Judy Barger, and Brenda Barrett; three grandchildren, Dennis Barrett, Kevin Barrett, and Jamie Barger; several nieces and nephews; four special friends, Rita Harris, Carol and Jack Tate, and Sharon Barrett, and many others.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Ridgedale United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Gary Evans officiating. The burial will be following the service in the Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Brenda Sue Lamie Family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Ridgedale United Methodist Church
Sep
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Ridgedale United Methodist Church
Sep
27
Burial
Ridgedale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
