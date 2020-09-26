Kyle Douglas Coe
December 7, 1947 - September 24, 2020
Kyle Douglas Coe, age 72, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born December 7, 1947, to the late Samuel Leslie Coe and Annie Lucille Thomas Coe. Kyle was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star. He retired from Columbus McKinnon Corporation after 37 years. Kyle was a member of Washington Chapel United Methodist Church in Abingdon and currently attended Cassidy United Methodist Church in Kingsport. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Kyle will be remembered as a dedicated family man.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four siblings, Ellen Thomas, Mary Blackwell, Charles Coe, and William "Bill" Coe.
Kyle is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Virginia Rambo Coe; two sons, Jason Douglas Coe and wife, Carrie, of Centennial, Colo. and Dr. Adam Wesley Coe and wife, Serena, of Kingsport, Tenn.; three siblings, Randall Coe of Dover, Del., Lilburn "Robert" Coe of Monterey, Tenn., and Margaret Blevins of Chilhowie, Va.; four grandchildren, Hudson David Coe, Abigail Faith Coe, Brianna Grace Coe, and Christian Joseph Coe; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral ceremony will be livestreamed on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Larry Lusk and Pastor Tom Hancock officiating. A committal service will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The livestreamed service may be viewed by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116, the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
