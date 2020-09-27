Geraldine "Gerry" McClanahan Hash
Geraldine "Gerry" McClanahan Hash, age 79, of Tazewell, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Born on September 24, 1940, in Grundy, Va., she was a daughter of the late Archie and Elizabeth Looney McClanahan. She was the wife of almost 62 years to Jesse Dean Hash. Geraldine graduated from Grundy High School in 1958. She was a member of the GHS Band and Beta Club. Her best High School friend was Claudette Davis Lambert. She also graduated from the Full Gospel Bible Institute at Rosedale, Va. where she earned a degree in Bible education.
Gerry and her family lived in Florida from the mid 60's to mid 70's. During that time she was employed by Florida National Bank, State Farm, and Heritage Federal. Geraldine was very involved at Holly Hill Baptist Church in Holly Hill, Fla. She taught Sunday School and sponsored the youth group.
The Hash family moved to Tazewell in 1977. Gerry began working with Tazewell County Schools. During this time, she was fortunate to work with many wonderful people that she continued to stay in touch after retirement. After moving to Tazewell, Gerry and her children attended Fincastle Baptist Church. During that time she worked with the youth and taught Sunday School. She often used her car pick up church children in surrounding communities. In later years, she attended Tazewell Baptist Church with her husband, Dean. While at Tazewell Baptist she became involved with the youth, taught Sunday School, sponsored Acteens and the RA's. Gerry was a woman of faith, she wanted to inspire others to have a relationship with Christ. She was a true prayer warrior. Many that knew Gerry thought she was the kindest and most selfless person they ever knew. She depended on God in every circumstance, love for his word, concern for others above self. Her legacy was to help and encourage others and to pray for them.
Gerry loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her grandchildren. Each was special to her and held a place in her heart. She lost a niece, Samantha at the age of eight. To honor her she helped bring the St. Jude's Bikeathon to Tazewell for several years. No task was too small if she could help others and lead them to the Lord. Gerry's deep faith in God has kept her throughout her life.
Geraldine had two favorite children, Jessee Dean Hash II who preceded her in death and Mary Beth Hash. Both knew that she loved them unconditionally. They knew they had the best mom. Geraldine was called "Sissy" by her brothers and sisters. They were her favorites too. She was the oldest of six including Darrell McClanahan who preceded her in death, Nancy West and husband, Terry of Palatka, Fla., Thelma Wiggins, Randy McClanahan and wife, Susan, all of Ormond Beach, Fla., Trish Fordham and husband, Russ, of Apopka, Fla. They were a family in every sense of the word. All for one and one for all. Pat H. Stallard was Gerry's sister-in-law. Their relationship was more like sisters. They spoke daily. Each encouraged the other through tough times. Pat's encouragement and support meant so much to Gerry and Dean. Chuck and Jonnie Brown have also been helpful and encouraging to Gerry and her family.
The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Tazewell Baptist Church in Tazewell, Va. where funeral services were conducted Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Emory officiating. Burial followed at Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, Va. Pallbearers were Homer Hardy, Russell Hash, James Hash, John C. Hash, Brad Sowden, Ed Sowden, John A. Hash III and Syd Young. Honorary pallbearers were Cyndi Runyon, Jon Fordham, Ben Fordham, Joe McClanahan, Rob McClanahan, Rebekah Clinton, Ross Brown, and Rebecca Cleary.
In lieu of flowers, people are asked to make a donation of their choice to a local school if a child needs food or clothing or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Drive, Grundy, VA 24614.
People that are unable to attend may send an email to [email protected]
or www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com
. Those condolences will be printed and placed with Gerry.
Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, Va. is serving the family.