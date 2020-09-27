Judy Dishner
September 1, 1934 - September 23, 2020
Judy Dishner, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A native of Sullivan County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Carnell Alfred Taylor and Amanda Presnell Taylor; her husband, Stanley Dishner; and her beloved daughter, Deborah Dishner Hart. Also, preceding her in death were two brothers, Bruce "Jack" Taylor and Kermit Taylor; and her sister, Helen Ringley.
Surviving are her two sons, Harold Dishner and his wife, Nancy, of Jonesborough, and Jeff Dishner and his wife, Samanthia, of Blountville; and son-in-law, Ed Hart of Bristol. Judy was blessed to have several grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was retired from Texas Instruments, very proud of her career there, and considered her many friends there as extended family. While Judy loved the mountains of East Tennessee, her happiest years were spent after retirement, living in Ormond by the Sea, Florida. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her Christian faith, love of gospel music, wonderful cooking, her kind nature, loving spirit, and generous heart.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620