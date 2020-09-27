James "Jim" Orfield
October 5, 1921 - September 25, 2020
James "Jim" Orfield of Bristol, Va., passed away on September 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Isaac W. and Margaret A. Orfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Durham Orfield; his son, James Craig Orfield, and several siblings.
Mr. Orfield was a proud member of the 722nd Engineer Depot Company in World War II, having participated in numerous battles, including Leyte in the Philippine Islands. After his military service, he founded Courtesy Ice Cream in Bristol which he owned and operated with his family for nearly 60 years.
He was a founding and charter member of the Community Church at Bristol.
He is survived by two sisters, Frances Dougherty and Katherine Broce, both of Bristol; his daughter-in-law, Dr. DeeDee K. Smart of Washington, D.C.; numerous nieces and nephews, and his neighborhood friends who were a great help to him in his last years.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be a private burial ceremony for family only.
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
