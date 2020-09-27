Billie Jean Lilly
Billie Jean McGhee Lilly passed away on September 25, 2020, in Blountville, Tennessee. She was born on February 8, 1937, and raised in Loudon County in the town of Philadelphia, Tennessee.
She worked for many years at the Bristol Mall at Miller's, Proffit's, and Belk. Her fellow sales associates and clientele remember her style and humor. In her last years after retirement, she resided at Elmcroft of Bristol senior living facility and most recently at Greystone Healthcare Center in Blountville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lee McGhee and Athna Beatrice Phillips McGhee; James Braxton Lilly, her ex-husband; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Lilly Ramsey; her son, James Gregory Lilly and partner, Brad Dorris; her granddaughters, Dr. Whitney Jean Ramsey Taylor and husband, Trey and Courtney Mary-Irene Ramsey and fiancé, Mark Orr; grandsons, Justin Brandon Ramsey and wife, Christine and James Braxton Forrest Ramsey and wife, Meghann; plus five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Arabella, Preston, Braxton, and Rhenn, as well as several nephews and nieces.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
