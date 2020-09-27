Margie Fay Jennings Davis
August 21, 1936 - September 25, 2020
TANNERSVILLE, Va.
Margie Fay Jennings Davis, age 84, of Tannersville, Va., passed away at her home on September 25, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1936, to the late Charlie and Virginia Jennings. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Sue, Charles, Helen and Bill.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack Davis; her children, Vicki Waddle and husband, Danny, of Rich Valley, Va., and Mike and wife, Randy, of Tannersville, Va.; four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Bruce), Jacquelynn (Cole), Angel (Gary), and Derek (Amy); great-grandson, Bodie; step great-granddaughter, Marlee; sisters-in-law, Opal Jennings, Elsie Magyar, and Dot (Paul) Hutchison; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Susan, Connie, Teresa, and other staff of Kendrid Hospice of Wytheville, VA, Verna Yoder, and our many friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tannserville Rescue Squad, Tannersville Fire Department, or a charity of your choice
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Ridgedale Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Mullins officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the Cemetery, 1112 Ridgedale Road, Saltville, Va.
