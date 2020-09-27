Brady Douglas Stevens
February 14, 1966 - September 24, 2020
Brady Douglas Stevens, 54, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Born in Richlands, Va., on February 14, 1966, he was the son of the late Brady Lee Stevens and Reta Irene Culbertson. He was of the Baptist faith and worked at National Electric and then at Rogers Electric until he was no longer able due to his battle with cancer.
Survivors include his loving wife, Crystal Woods Stevens; sons, Hunter Stevens and John Axley Crabtree and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Rose Crabtree and Cynthia Crabtree; sister, Regina St. Clair and husband, Danny; niece and nephew, Bradley Duncan and Jackie Barton; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Jerry Tucker "Tigger", Ryan Burns, and numerous others.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Owens Funeral Service.
Immediately following the visitation for Mr. Stevens, family and friends will go in procession to Temple Hill Memorial Park. A service will be held in the mausoleum with the Rev. Leon Musick officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the employees of Rogers Electric and the many friends who have helped during this difficult time.
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.