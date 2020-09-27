Sharon Dorton



BIG STONE GAP, Va.



Sharon Dorton, 62, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She worked at the Wal-Mart Deli for over 15 years and considered the people she worked with as part of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil A. and Juanita Nix Dorton; and beloved sister, Diana Maggard.



She is survived by three brothers, Cecil (Joe) Dorton and wife, Judy, of Chester, Va., Dan (Cokey) Dorton and wife, Audrey, of North Prince George, Va.,and Jerry Dorton and wife,Monica, of Big Stone Gap, Va.; sister, Debra Purkey and husband, Joey, of Morristown, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Nick Brewer.



Due to covid – 19 state regulations, those attending visitation and funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.

