Bobby Leroy McGuire
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Bobby Leroy McGuire

August 3, 1943 - September 25, 2020

Bobby Leroy McGuire of Bristol, Tenn., entered into God's glorious kingdom on September 25, 2020, with his beloved daughter, Teresa and loving son-in-law, Rex Boggs by his side.

Bobby was born August 3, 1943. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie McGuire; parents, Arthur and Lucy McGuire; and niece, Debbie McGuire.

He is survived by daughter, Teresa and husband, Rex Boggs; sister, Pauline Latham and husband, Jack; and brother, Eddie McGuire and wife, Judy. He had two stepsons, Gary and Dale Sutherland: and stepdaughter, Tammie Sutherland. He leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nephew, Wade Latham, special neighbors and so many special friends.

Bobby's first love was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His second was his unbelievable love for his daughter Teresa. He was a hard-working man his entire life. He loved horseback riding, gardening, watching his backyard critters, enjoying a good meal and his love for being on his lawnmower. Bobby was known as "The Lawn Ranger."

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center, who provided excellent and compassionate care for him in his last days.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 20572 Benhams Road, Bristol, VA 24202, Thursday, October 1, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Akard Funeral Home

1912 West State Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
20572 Benhams Road, Bristol, Virginia
Oct
1
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
20572 Benhams Road, Bristol, Virginia
