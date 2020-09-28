Menu
Toby Lem Taylor
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1954
DIED
September 26, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.

Toby Lem Taylor, age 65, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Taylor; sisters, Mary Lynn Plemmons and Shawnie Lee Kestner; and a brother, Paul D. Taylor Jr.

Toby loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Toby is survived by his son, Shannon Lee Taylor and wife, Kim, of Troutville, Va.; his daughter, Shelly Norrise of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Emma Marie Fay Taylor, Bowen Lawrence Taylor, and Logan and Landry Norrise; brother, James A. Taylor and wife, Shelby; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Toby's wishes, all services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Taylor family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Toby will be missed, I pray for his family and friends!
Diana Powers
Family
September 27, 2020
Dear Taylor Family, I am so sorry to hear about Toby passing. He was always friendly and loved to talk about fishing. Draw from your wonderful memories to help in the days ahead. You all are in my heart and prayers. Jim and Shelby I know you both has a special place in Toby's heart.
Sandra Davenport
Friend
September 27, 2020
So very sorry to hear this, our thoughts and prayers are with all the Family
Jackie & Anna Lee French
Friend
September 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Toby. I ran into him a couple weeks ago at Food City. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Judy Stamper
Family
September 27, 2020
Prayers
Molly and VJ Powers
Family
September 27, 2020
Jim and Shelby praying for God to give you comfort and peace.
Dixie Sheets
Friend
September 27, 2020