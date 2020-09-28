David Emerson Hall
December 26, 1942 - September 25, 2020
David Emerson Hall, 77, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Castlewood, Va., and grew in Dante, Va., a son of the late James H. and Lillie D. Elam Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steven James Hall; three brothers, Willard, Fred and McCoy Hall; one sister, Irene Holloway; and brother-in-law, Steve Lambert.
David served his country in the United States Army in Germany. After his service ended in 1965, he moved to Bristol, Va., and worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad until his retirement in 2001. He was affectionately known as "M"- a nickname given to him by the apple of his eye, his only grandson, Jake. David was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He had a way of telling stories that made everyone laugh. He loved fishing and spending time with his family in Florida. After his retirement, he grew to love feeding birds and tending to his beautiful flowers, of which he was so proud. His family and friends will miss his icy blue eyes and laughter.
Left to cherish his precious memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Ellen Meade Hall; one son, David E. Hall, II and wife, Christy; grandson, Jake Hall; sisters, Jean White, Gladys Greer and Debbie Parker and husband, David, all of Bristol, Va.; sisters-in-law, Linda Purcell and husband, Doug, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Peggy Lambert and Lisa Robinson and husband, John, all of Castlewood, Va.; and several nieces, nephews and many special friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with the Rev. William T. Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting
.
Mr. Hall and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
