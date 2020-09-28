Brady Douglas Stevens
February 14, 1966 - September 24, 2020
Brady Douglas Stevens, 54, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Owens Funeral Service.
Immediately following the visitation for Mr. Stevens, family and friends will go in procession to Temple Hill Memorial Park. A service will be held in the mausoleum with the Rev. Leon Musick officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
