Brady Douglas Stevens
February 14, 1966 - September 24, 2020

Brady Douglas Stevens, 54, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Owens Funeral Service.

Immediately following the visitation for Mr. Stevens, family and friends will go in procession to Temple Hill Memorial Park. A service will be held in the mausoleum with the Rev. Leon Musick officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Share memories and condolences with the Stevens family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA 24266
Sep
28
Service
Temple Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Owens Funeral Service
