Aaliyah Rain Outterbridge
2009 - 2020
BORN
2009
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Aaliyah Rain Outterbridge

July 14, 2009 - December 8, 2020

Aaliyah Rain Outterbridge, age 11, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center.

She was born July 14, 2009 in Bristol, Tenn., and she has lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of the Church of Jesus on East Main St. in Johnson City, TN. Jellybean was also a member of Kairos Prison Ministry Kitchen. She was also a member of Southern Cruisers Biker Club, and a member of Kruising for Kids.

Aaliyah is survived by her mother, Sara Oliveira; father, Patrick Outterbridge; stepfather, Chris Myers; sister, Zoza Myers; paternal grandparents, Janelle Browning and Darrin Outterbridge; maternal grandparents, Charles Love and Juanita Love; aunts and uncles, Chuck Love, Kaitlyn Outterbridge, Nicholas Outterbridge, Krysta Ferrer, Matthew and Adam McMillan, Miata Love and Tony Eastridge; Great Aunt, Theresa Garland; great-grandparents, Bill Eastridge, Nellie Browning, John and Betty Love.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Love officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. There will be a private burial in the Highland Chapel Cemetery in Abingdon. The funeral may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event Id: WeaverFH, Password: XUYSXI

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sarah, I loved your little Jellybean sooo much!! Was so glad to meet her when you came to work in the Kairos kitchen! You were a great momma to Jellybean and she had no greater care than you gave to her!! We have tears and yet great joy that she is with Jesus! Please know that as a mom, I know you will miss her sooo much!! May you feel the Lord's arms around you and may you rejoice that you were blessed with these 11 years. Love you! Hilda Shepherd (Kairos kitchen)
Hilda Shepherd
December 14, 2020
Andrew T Warrick
December 12, 2020
