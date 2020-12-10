Aaliyah Rain Outterbridge
July 14, 2009 - December 8, 2020
Aaliyah Rain Outterbridge, age 11, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born July 14, 2009 in Bristol, Tenn., and she has lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of the Church of Jesus on East Main St. in Johnson City, TN. Jellybean was also a member of Kairos Prison Ministry Kitchen. She was also a member of Southern Cruisers Biker Club, and a member of Kruising for Kids.
Aaliyah is survived by her mother, Sara Oliveira; father, Patrick Outterbridge; stepfather, Chris Myers; sister, Zoza Myers; paternal grandparents, Janelle Browning and Darrin Outterbridge; maternal grandparents, Charles Love and Juanita Love; aunts and uncles, Chuck Love, Kaitlyn Outterbridge, Nicholas Outterbridge, Krysta Ferrer, Matthew and Adam McMillan, Miata Love and Tony Eastridge; Great Aunt, Theresa Garland; great-grandparents, Bill Eastridge, Nellie Browning, John and Betty Love.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Love officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. There will be a private burial in the Highland Chapel Cemetery in Abingdon. The funeral may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event Id: WeaverFH, Password: XUYSXI
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620
